This is just a test — or is it? I've written previously about the possibility of a dangerous president seizing evermore power to feed a non-stop ego. We're not far off from a perfect storm of crises: if the virus does its deadly work, world trade disintegrates, social life is banned and the stock market crumbles. It would be so easy for President Trump to declare a state of emergency, leading up to Martial Law. Extraordinary powers would be his — powers he is not apt to let go of.
Is this his moment? An alert citizenry and Congress need to pay close attention to the dangers. But then he may bide his time to accomplish his self-serving goals for four more years. If Trump were to lose the election before a new government is installed, lessons learned from the present crisis might be reapplied. The stock market crashes! A new virus threatens! War breaks out with Iran! Suddenly, terrorists target many U.S. sites! And who knows what else? Loyalty to the president has become the No. 1 virtue for people surrounding him.
When such a series of dire events have happened in places in the past, a despondent people cried out desperately "who will save us?" And up pops a dictator. It's happening right now as around the world a new crew of dictators are emerging in what once were democracies. Is this the wave of the future? Is this to be our fate? God help us, so that we don't get added to the list.
