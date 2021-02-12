A recent letter writer was disgusted with the “lies” against Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump, stating, “Constantly saying something over and over doesn’t make it true unless you are a very sick and condescending person who proves something to themselves by calling everyone else a liar without proof” (“Letter to the Editor: Enough already,” Feb. 10).
The total irony and hypocrisy of this statement, in context to documented Trump actions and lies over his four years and McCarthy’s ingratiating servility to Trump, just goes to highlight the mindset of the Trump worshippers who can see no wrong in their anointed God, and revel over every word spewed from his mouth. Frightening.
Ken Dobbe, Bakersfield