I have been a substitute teacher specializing in middle school for over 10 years. One of the major lessons l try to get across to my students: of all mankind's innovations, the two most useless are a.) The blame and b.) the excuse. Neither one helps solve a problem and, usually, only serves to make matters worse.
I bring this up because on Thursday, l listened to Rep. Kevin McCarthy expound on why the new Biden Administration has not done more about China. After all, that is where COVID-19 is supposed to have originated.
My question to the congressman is what does it matter now? The virus is here. Whether it came from China, South Africa, Korea or anywhere else. It's here now and we have to deal with it.
Bringing up whose to blame or why we didn't move faster to control the spread serves no useful purpose. If you want to do something, Kevin, try working on getting more doses of the vaccine to your constituents in Kern County. Try and do something useful, for a change, rather than crying over milk that is already all over the floor.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield