I read a recent letter regarding a need for better candidates to choose from ("Letter to the Editor: We need better candidates," Jan. 16). Can’t argue with the first paragraph.
However, the writer states there was no way they would vote for Mrs. Clinton even today against Trump. (My sense of the Mrs. instead of Hillary was putting her in her place, but I could be wrong.) What I would prefer to see from the writer and other like-minded individuals would be a list of concrete reasons opposing Hillary’s proposals (that doesn’t include the words “not likable”) compared to concrete reasons for supporting Trump and what he has done as president. Candidates are chosen by the voters. The primaries give ample opportunities to assess what they bring to the table. The two left standing vie for the position. This is running to represent what has been considered the leader of the free world, the President of the United States of America, not a class president.
Barbara Steward, Bakersfield