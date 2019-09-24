What will it take for the Republican “leadership,” including Trump wing men, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, to uphold their sworn oath of office to protect our Constitution and the Rule of Law?
Here are just a few Republican failures to provide checks and balances:
Trump and Trump/Kushner enterprises blatantly, repeatedly violate the Emoluments Clause by accepting foreign financing and income for their failing properties.
Coercing United States agencies, including the US military, to spend multi-millions of taxpayer dollars at Trump hotels and golf resorts.
Trump’s deliberate dismantling of US Intelligence agencies and protecting key adversaries, including Russia/Vladimir Putin, thus weakening our national security.
Compromising the Justice Department and attorney general into acting as his personal legal team.
Illegally diverting billions of taxpayer dollars allocated by Congress for vital military and infrastructure projects to fund his ego project, the wall.
Decades ago, I was proud to call myself a moderate Republican because the party stood for family values, law and order and upholding the Constitution. No more.
What has happened to the party of Lincoln? What will it take for elected Republicans, including McCarthy, to honor their pledge to protect our beloved country from “...all enemies, foreign and domestic?”
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield