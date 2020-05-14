It never ceases to amaze me how some self-interested people, keenly fixated on their own individual rights, choose to invoke the Constitution of the United States to defend their egoistical positions, while conveniently neglecting the preamble of this document ("COMMUNITY VOICES: In Kern, as elsewhere, freedom trumps fear every time" and "COMMUNITY VOICES: Dismissing our constitutional concerns," May 10).
It reads: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Kendall Moya, Bakersfield