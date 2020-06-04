When a black person dies at the hands of a police officer, be that officer black or white, we can expect protests to follow and that is fine. What is not fine is what is happening in Minneapolis. Rioting, looting and arson fires are destroying the neighborhoods where these protesters live. Rioting and looting are not a form of protest. This is not an isolated occurrence, but one that happens far too often.
On the contrary, when a white police officer is killed by a black person, we do not see the rioting and looting that is happening in Minneapolis. I guess "White Lives Don't Matter."
David Carr, Bakersfield