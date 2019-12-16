Sad to say but President Trump, by weakening NATO, has effectively handed Europe over to his friend Vladimir Putin of Russia. For more than 70 years, America has stood at the side of our European allies, guarding them from Soviet encroachment. But no more.
By delaying monetary help to Ukraine, President Trump has signaled to our friends abroad that we are raising the drawbridge and they must go it alone. When they have been gobbled up, who will be left to have our back when Putin comes after us? Having allies abroad used to mean something.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield