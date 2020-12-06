Thanks to President Trump's aggressive Operation Warp Speed, the COVID-19 vaccine is on the way, for which we are all grateful, or should be. Wednesday's article about the county's prioritized distribution plan reports that medical and first responder personnel will get the first vaccinations ("Hospitals likely to be first local recipients of COVID-19 vaccine," Dec. 2), which makes perfectly good sense.
And then the plan goes off the rails. It would be perfectly logical to assume that the elderly and those with certain immune system diseases would be next in line. Nope. Next to receive treatment are minorities "who have suffered disproportionately high rates of COVID-19 infection."
Gee. Wonder why Hispanics get the virus more than anybody else. Mask up and take a drive to Hart Park on Saturdays or Sundays and you'll see why. The park is packed with picnickers, all Hispanic, and nobody is wearing a mask or social distancing.
I agree with their right to do so, as long as they are willing to deal with the possible, if not likely, consequences of this dangerous behavior. But why should they be rewarded for irresponsibility? Hundreds of thousands of local residents have obeyed the rules and behaved responsibly. We miss hugging our grandkids and living a normal life again. Why do we have to drop down the list when we did everything right?
Steve Clark, Bakersfield