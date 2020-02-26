I read with dismay an op-ed piece by disgraced and rightfully fired former FBI Director James Comey. Comey lambastes current Attorney General Bill Barr, stating he is “doing grievous damage to an essential American institution." He describes the types of individuals that are affected by Barr’s activities. What astounds me is that Comey then laments, “I have heard Barr say he doesn’t care about his legacy.” It appears that all James Comey cares about is his.
Comey neglects to admit his handling of Hillary Clinton’s e-mail scandal was derided by both Republicans and Democrats. While the Democrats were in power, they wanted his head. Comey removed and retained sensitive federal documents, which were deemed a violation of the law. He sent some of those documents to an individual not cleared to have them in his possession. It appears that he signed FISA court documents knowing the affidavits were false. Yet, he continues to walk free, while others guilty of lesser crimes were prosecuted, convicted and sentenced.
I was speaking with some retired law enforcement colleagues one evening about the nice printed recognitions from the FBI that we received recognizing our long and illustrious careers in serving the cause of justice for the American people. A couple of us had our commendations signed by Robert Mueller III, one had his signed by James Comey. That person could only smile with chagrin. Had mine been signed by that scoundrel, it would have been removed from my office wall, ripped from its expensive frame and shredded.
Gregory E. Laskowski, Bakersfield