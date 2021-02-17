The House impeachment managers sought to call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Washington) to testify what she heard Kevin McCarthy say about his conversation with former President Trump during the Trump mob's attack on the Capitol. Why didn't they seek McCarthy's testimony directly? The only logical reason is that they believed McCarthy's history of putting party ahead of truth guaranteed that McCarthy would have perjured himself rather than give honest testimony that would hurt Trump. Such is the reputation of our representative. Sad!
— David Combs, Tehachapi