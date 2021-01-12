Thanks for your Community Voice comments, Randy ("COMMUNITY VOICES: A failure of leadership in the valley," Jan. 8). You are a perfect example of what a good Democratic operative is. People of your ilk are exactly why this country is in the shape it is now.
Ever since Trump came down the escalator, Democrats and the media swore he would not get elected, and if he did, they would do everything the could do to get him impeached. The Democratic Party dredged up the Steele dossier and drummed up Russian collusion. They took a phone call and turned it into a sham of an impeachment process. The media has selectively edited every single thing Trump has said or done to use as a negative against him. His positives go unnoticed and receive no fanfare. In all my years and all the presidents I have lived under, I have never seen a president persecuted as Trump has been.
In spite of all this (and I’ve only scratched the surface), he’s had some great accomplishments which of course you refuse to acknowledge. It honestly breaks my heart to see where we are now. The violence at the Capitol, and all over the country throughout the summer, was horrific. The Democrats and the media are just as guilty as anyone and are enablers.
We could have achieved amazing things for the people of this country over the last four years. Just imagine what could have been accomplished. Instead it was wasted on the the insane hatred of one individual when the focus should have been on the improvement of everyone’s life here.
It saddens my soul because as a people we should be better than this. But maybe we’re not. We will get exactly what we deserve in the end.
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield