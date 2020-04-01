As a teacher of history for 35 years, I have always been skeptical about the idea of “American Exceptionalism.” However, recent events have inspired me to yell out, USA! USA! USA! We’re No. 1! We’re No. 1!
What led to this change of heart? Well, America is leading the world in COVID-19 infections and this is all due to the great leadership of Donald J. Trump. After all, he did say that “I alone can fix it” and that America would get so tired of winning if he were elected president. We are winning, yeah! And I am exhausted with the winning.
Trump haters need to get on the right side of history and God. We have been blessed by the divine leadership of Mr. Trump. My God, don’t you realize that we have the greatest leader in all of history. We’ve never seen anything like it. He knows more about physics than the physicists. He knows more about military strategy than the generals. He knows more about climate science and windmills than the climatologists. Most importantly, he knows what women want and what women like.
Trump haters, please recognize that the political skills of Donald J. Trump would make Machiavelli blush. Remember, he knew that this was a pandemic before anyone else. Finally, he is a man of compassion. He has assured people like me, a citizen in his 60s who has respiratory problems, that sacrificing thousands of baby boomers is worth saving the economy. Mr. Putin must be envious.
David Richmond, Bakersfield