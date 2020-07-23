Suddenly, in a July 19 TV interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, America was faced with a fresh, new threat from President Donald Trump. He made it clear he may not accept a 2020 presidential election vote that displeases him. He'll "have to see," he said ominously, when asked.
No American president has ever refused to leave office on failing reelection. It's been a peaceful succession that has hitherto kept the United States a nation of laws, rather than a dictatorship, since its founding. But Trump could only accomplish it with the willing connivance of the U.S. military. Even someone so ignorant of the orderly processes of our democratic republic must know this. Has he already been making overtures to a few generals?
It seems urgent, therefore, that retired and active military leaders — those who value their oath to the Constitution — convene as soon as possible to consider this threat and take immediate steps to prevent its success. This ought to be done openly, with full public disclosure, to avoid even the hint that such resistance does not itself become suspect. Since the military would necessarily be asked to help in the overthrow Trump clearly contemplates, only the military can effectively defeat it.
He has repeatedly indicated that he finds the limits on a president's legal powers irritatingly constricting, so Trump's latest plan, so openly admitted, therefore, should not shock. His frank "We'll see," so carelessly and confidently uttered, represents the greatest danger to the United States since the Japanese fleet assembled before Pearl Harbor. Too intemperate a reaction? Only consider the implications.
To pretend that this was only another of his daily maunderings is to deliberately refuse to face a sinister reality. We must hope our generals will rally to save America and refuse to help make Trump a tsar, presiding over an ultimate decline into the autocracy we've fought against in many wars.
Norm Haughness, Tehachapi