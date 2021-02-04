Many of the stories Amy Richardson (“COMMUNITY VOICES: The meaning of freedom,” Feb. 1) told reminded me of my aunts and uncles, grandparents and my own father who was also an airplane mechanic in the Army Air Corps (today known as the Air Force).
Patriotism is a word thrown around today by too many people who don’t understand its true meaning. When you choose not to wear a mask, you are exercising your “right” to infect other people. To quote Amy, “this freedom is childish, selfish, and ignorant.” Well said, Amy.
— Elden Miller, Bakersfield