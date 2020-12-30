Upon reading the Dec. 24 article titled “Settlement between KCSO and California DOJ draws mixed reactions,” all I can say to David Cohn, who is upset that the California Department of Justice settled with the Sheriff’s Office, is welcome to our world. The world of the average law-abiding citizen having their hard earned items stolen from them by some criminal, and the California Department of Justice just letting the criminals off with a slap on the hand, released back out to the general public and told not to do it again — all in the name of justice reform.
I have a suggestion for Cohn — contact the California Department of Justice and complain. But I guarantee he will get the same results as we have.
Doug Wagner, Bakersfield