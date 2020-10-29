I can’t believe that there is not a better solution to the weed control on our crosstown freeways. Instead of spraying the weeds when they are very small, the city maintenance division waits until they are tall to spray and remove the weeds. It takes 10 times more labor to remove the weeds when they are established.
I have spoken to the people in charge at least four different times, but no one is listening. Doesn’t it make more sense to use our labor force to work smarter not harder? Have you ever tried to remove a tumbleweed? Those weeds have a big tap root, and they are not easily removed. We have a beautiful new freeway that should be the envy of any city. But the people who come to Bakersfield only see weeds and tumbleweeds. Our freeways are a mess.
Another area of wastefulness is the way our streetscapes are maintained. I refer to where I live on Stockdale Highway and Jenkins Road. The plants that were planted after spending $140,000 to remove the existing landscape are plants that require a lot of pruning. What a waste of time and money.
Wouldn’t it be better to plant plants that require little to no maintenance? If the city would only prune back the foliage where it wasn’t falling into sidewalks, the plants would not need to be pruned as often. Additionally, the plants would require less water because the water would not evaporate as fast, and there would be less weeds.
I have offered my help in selecting plants and suggestions on how it would cost less to maintain our streetscapes, but no one is listening.
Michael Monji, Bakersfield