Evidence from impartial studies continues to pile up that mask wearing in public saves lives. Death and infection rates in mask-wearing countries are negligible compared to rates in the U.S. A recent University of Washington study estimates that if 95 percent of U.S. citizens wore masks, 33,000 lives could be saved by October.
Current polls show President Donald Trump losing badly to Joe Biden in November, mainly because of Trump's handling of the current pandemic. Wearing a mask in public would go a long way to stopping Trump's slide in the polls. Democrats are in a difficult position here: should they hope that Trump sets a mask-wearing example for the country, thereby saving thousands of lives, or should they hope that Trump continues on his current course, thereby ensuring a Biden victory in November.
Joe Traynor, Bakersfield