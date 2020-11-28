This was the first year I was able to vote. It was also the first time I cared for the election. Not because I was finally able to vote, but because of who our current president was and the possible outcome that could be if he lost.
Living in Rosedale during election week was a very interesting experience. You could not drive down a single road without seeing a Trump flag being pulled behind a lifted truck. You could not drive down a neighborhood without seeing some form of a Trump flag or sign being proudly presented on someone's property. This side of town is proudly Republican and stood strong for Trump. This was all expected until I began to see many individuals holding rallies at intersections.
Normally I would not have a problem with any of these things as it excites me to see how we as Americans are blessed with the right to choose who we name as our leader and are able to campaign for whoever we like. Unfortunately, we are in the middle of a global pandemic that is the leading cause for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American lives. Even the simple use of a mask could help the cause drastically, making these gatherings a bit more tolerant. Furthermore, much violence began to break out. On the corner of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road, there was a consistent group of Trump supporters with posters and signs selling Trump merchandise.
Alex Figueora, Bakersfield