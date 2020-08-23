As we all struggle to try and get through this COVID-19 pandemic, judging by my observations in the last few day, some people in this town just refuse to go along with the proper wearing of a mask in a setting where social distancing is not possible. The new trick the anti-maskers now employ is to wear a mask in retail settings as required, but they now they wear it below their nose leaving their nose exposed. I would like to think that they are too uneducated to understand basic physiology that you exhale through both your mouth and your nose, but I don't think that's it in most cases.
This is defiant, passive aggressive behavior, pure and simple, because they really don't want to wear a mask and, if forced to, they are going to have their little temper tantrum and not wear it correctly. They know that most store staff will not say anything so they walk around proudly defiant. In a county in the Central Valley, which is considered a COVID-19 hotspot, it is a shame that these childish people refuse to wear a mask properly.
For the record, I hate wearing a mask, but it is a proven virus mitigation technique so I will cooperate and do my part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus by wearing a mask when appropriate and wearing it correctly.
Steve Laird, Bakersfield