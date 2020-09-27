This letter is to bring to the public's attention what is happening in the state Legislature and also being signed into law by Gov. Newsom with little information being given to the public. Unless a friend had told me about SB145, I would not have known. Yet we will suffer the consequences.
Sen. Scott Wiener, San Francisco, and supported by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, introduced a bill changing the sex registration requirements for a predator having homosexual sex acts with a minor as long as the sex is consensual, the victim is 14 or older, and the perpetrator is within 10 years of age of the victim. There was substantial opposition to this bill; however, it passed and on Sept. 11, the governor signed this bill into law. Therefore, a judge has more discretion on who has to register as a sex offender.
Everyone should know and I believe most people would agree a 15-year-old girl or boy being persuaded to have sex with a 24-year-old man is NOT consensual. Also, this would affect employers hiring someone with a sex offense conviction but who is not registered. This significantly weakens the state laws designed to protect minors from sexual abuse at the hands of adults. Rather than passing a law to treat homosexual and heterosexual acts the same, this law puts all children in danger.
The Founding Fathers always pointed to the people to preserve the Constitution and our freedom. We must speak out against injustices. We have forgotten how much our ancestors sacrificed to provide us the protection and freedoms we have. We must speak out against the unjust immoral actions of our government. I still have hope that people will continue to let Gov. Newsom know of our opposition to this bill.
— Betsy Gosling, Bakersfield