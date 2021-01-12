There is a huge difference between orderly, democratic, respectful and responsible advocacy for causes/beliefs/fundamental principles of freedom. Our country deserves better than our current leadership has provided.
The debacle in Washington, D.C., Wednesday accomplished nothing but further disgrace of America throughout the world. Restoration of balance and respect is vital to our survival. Extremism and cultish hysteria on both ends of the political spectrum must yield to rational, reasonable, respectful rhetoric, behavior and action to repair the damage and heal our country.
This is my personal, political, moral opinion based on my own intellectual evaluation of this American crisis. I am a registered Republican of moderate, conservative persuasion. I try not to bully, demean or insult family and friends who disagree with me. I am profoundly grateful to be an American citizen and believe we can and will recover our credibility and reputation as a world leader.
Mary K. Stanley, Bakersfield