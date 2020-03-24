These are challenging days, and the days ahead are sure to be more difficult. Buckle up and hang on, it's going to be a rough ride!
However, we are Americans. We have been through depression, recession, world wars and Sept. 11. We will get through this too. Many will become ill, some will die. Our wealth and the things we have worked so hard for may crumble, just as our economy is doing now. But we will overcome. We are Americans.
We are not white or black or Latino or Asian American. We are not Republican or Democrat; gay, straight or trans; or immigrant, citizen or illegal immigrant. We are not Christian, Jew or Atheist. We don't lean left or right, we lean down to extend a hand to our fellow American and neighbor who is hurting or in trouble or in need. We are the Great Humanitarians, we are Americans.
In the coming weeks, when we wonder what is happening and feel like our way of life is crumbling around us, I promise you, dear neighbors, I will be there for you and your family, and I know I can count on you to be there for me and mine.
Join your neighbors by stepping out on your front lawns at 7:30 p.m. March 29 to sing “God Bless America.”
Take care of yourselves and each other.
Marcus Wagoner, Bakersfield