In a recent Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Why the bipartisan system is a failure of democracy," Nov. 24), I must take exception to the conclusion of this writer, even though there was a lot of truth to some of her points. However, I do not think the bipartisan system is necessarily to blame. The fault, in my opinion, lies with the public not participating fully and their relying on unreliable sources for determining their vote.
Elected officials should be held accountable by all their constituents. Representatives run every two years, senators every six. Vote them out, recall them if their behavior is egregious. That means staying engaged all the time, not just every four years when the presidential election is held. That’s what “by the people” means.
As far as only two parties being represented, establish another party or two and enlist like-minded people to participate. It takes sustained effort and time. Support and insist on election finance reform. We lose good candidates due to their lack of financing. Civics should be an emphasized part of our schools’ curriculums, not just a couple of classes during the K-12 educational experience. A well educated electorate is vital. “Who will guard the guards themselves?” comes from the first and second century Roman poet Juvenal. The answer regarding democracy is, we will! We, the people, if we care about our country and our communities.
Barbara Steward, Bakersfield