After reading Norm Haughness' piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: That elusive 2nd Amendment," Sept. 14), I’m still confused as to where he stands on the Second Amendment. The phrase, ”the right of the people to bear arms," sort of cancels out a “well armed militia,” as being the only ones to have arms. Democrats are attacking the NRA, an organization with 36 percent of members being Democrats. Look at Chicago, a Democrat-controlled city which averages 500 murders a year, in spite of the most stringent gun laws in America. Those who mean to murder can steal a weapon, buy them on the black market or borrow one.
The Second Amendment does not need to be abolished or have the language changed. If that’s the case, then we need to also do something about vehicles, considering how many die in accidents and from drunk drivers. The opioid crisis has been swept under the rug until now, with thousands dying from overdoses. Something does need to be done as far as gun legislation, but not taking guns away from “We the People.”
Jim Thomas, Tehachapi