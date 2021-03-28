Wesley United Methodist Church stands with the Asian American community! I serve as pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church here in Bakersfield. We pride ourselves on being a part of a connection of churches serving people throughout the world. Our conference serves northern California and northern Nevada. Throughout our conference there are a number of ethnic churches — Asian, Hispanic and Pacific Islanders, to name a few. Many of my colleagues in ministry have backgrounds that are other than European American. Of course I do not know them all, but those I do know, I am honored to call them friends.
That said, I am saddened and angered by the racism that is running rampant in this country. People who consider themselves better than others based solely on the color of their skin or cultural heritage are sorely mistaken. I pray they spend some time considering and correcting their racist thoughts and behaviors. May God have mercy.
The congregation of the church I serve is predominantly white, and we have made a commitment to become anti-racist by first becoming aware of the systemic racism in our country and understanding how this has resulted in our enjoying “white privilege” even while unaware. Those of us of European descent must remember that our families immigrated to this place at one time. The Bible teaches, “Any immigrant who lives with you must be treated as if they were one of your citizens. You must love them as yourself, because you were immigrants in the land of Egypt; I am the Lord your God,” (Leviticus 19). We serve a God who teaches us to love above all else, and all the religions of which I am aware teach similar love.
— Rev. Anne Schlesinger, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church