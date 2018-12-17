On Dec. 7, I attended a Pearl Harbor memorial service to honor the death of the many Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force and civilian lives lost. It was the most meaningful service I have witnessed in all ceremonies in the past years.
This year's program involved cadets from Arvin, the Civil Air Patrol, the Veterans of Kern County Band, the American Legion, VFW, Bakersfield Associated Veterans and many others of prominence concerning all veterans.
General Michael Lynch, chaplain of Civil Air Patrol, was in charge of all activities. The delivery of his speech, the introduction of honored guests, the singing of the Star Spangled Banner and the band made everything full military. There were a few people in attendance to participate in this meaningful service. This letter is to thank all who worked so hard to make the honors meaningful.
The United States Marines have a special greeting in meeting another marine, "Sempre Fidelis," which means "Always Faithful" or "Always Loyal." It is something we should all practice, and I will be in attendance at the next Dec. 7 gathering and many more.
Ray Mish, Bakersfield