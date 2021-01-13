Last week's despicable riot/occupation of the U.S. Capitol by a marauding horde of white supremacists and Trump-supporting domestic terrorists was not only incited by 45, but as evident from the Trump rally immediately preceding it, the rioters actually did so under orders by Trump and his cronies.
Trump also apparently prevented the Pentagon from providing National Guard reinforcement to the Capitol so that his band of thugs could have easier access to ransack the chambers and perpetrate fear and violence against our elected officials. As shocking as it was to see our sacred shrine of democracy being violently desecrated by Trump's zombies, it should not have come as a surprise to anyone with two brain cells to rub together, given the obvious pattern of Trump's autocratic behavior and dictator-want-to-be desires over the past four years. 45 has always been a clear and present danger to our nation and its democratic institutions.
However, Trump's tyrannical behavior has only been made possible by a complicit, enabling and cowardly group of sycophantic Republican congressmen, led by Mitch McConnell and 'my Kevin' McCarthy. Not only did McCarthy lead a sedition in the House by supporting the baseless Texas lawsuit, claiming an illegitimate Pennsylvania election, he then led a treasonous act, immediately after the violent coup attempt, by objecting to the Electoral College vote. All of those in the House and Senate that took that action should, at a minimum, be censured, or better yet, be expelled from Congress or recalled by their constituents.
Celia Thesken, Bakersfield