The wet cold winter is gone. The summer heat is finally here. And the waters of Tulare Lake keep expanding. How about it, Mr. Speaker of the House? We keep waiting for you to step back from Hunter Biden's laptop and step up to the challenge of helping your constituents survive this agricultural and economic disaster. You remember us, don't you? The people who helped finance your campaign. The people who voted for you. Where is the support we were given to expect?
Homes and farms are still flooded, crops are destroyed. Pistachio, almond, orange, plum and peach orchards are underwater. Trees are dying. What do we hear from you? Nothing! Are you only interested in the Central Valley when you need votes or money? Mark my words, Kevin. Farmers have long memories. They remember those who helped and those who didn't. How do you want to be remembered?