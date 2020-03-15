As a concerned citizen, raised here in Bakersfield, I am imploring our community to combat the spread of COVID-19 by following the strategies of social distancing.
We need to keep our hospitals functioning so that if we get sick with COVID-19 or have a heart attack or stroke, we can get appropriate care. To do this, we all play an essential role. The reason schools should close and gatherings should be canceled is to slow down the epidemic and spread over time, so fewer people are sick all at the same time. We must adhere to public health guidance and accept the temporary hardships that implies. We have to hold two disparate ideas in our heads: It is true that the personal risk of COVID-19 to the average young and healthy person is quite small, but at the same time, the risk to the health care system upon which we all depend is very high.
The encouraging news, however, is that it seems that community mitigation strategies — such as isolating the sick, home quarantining the exposed, canceling mass gatherings, school and social distancing — have worked to tamp down the height of the epidemic wave and therefore have kept the health care systems functional in other parts of China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. But to be effective, these measures need to be vigorously implemented several weeks before hospitals become overwhelmed.
We cannot wait until our own community is stricken. We need to act now. We are all in this together.
Emily Waite, Bakersfield