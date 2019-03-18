The border wall is necessary and best of all it is definitely constitutional, which is slowly being eroded by some politicians that swore on Bible to uphold the Constitution. Many Americans are being murdered, raped and beaten by illegal immigrants that invade our beloved nation. Some politicians fear that executive orders that are definitely lawful might interfere with the separations of government. Some politicians are only concerned with being re-elected so they can pursue the agenda of becoming rich. A nation without a protected border is not a nation. President Trump will be admired for years to come for protecting the American people. God bless him.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield