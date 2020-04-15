To answer two recent Community Voices, highly critical of our president's beautifully organized gathering of forces and expertise in dealing with COVID-19, we need subsidiarity and solidarity combined.
Subsidiarity is personal responsibility from the lowest level up. The higher up the ladder, the shorter the involvement of the helping entity. Solidarity means we must pull together as one; E pluribus unum. All solidarity and no subsidiarity yields dependency. All subsidiarity and no solidarity yields privatism.
The combination of subsidiarity and solidarity is what made this nation great. Others have pondered this for centuries and never figured it out. Let’s not lose it. Big government’s role in things that can’t be handled at a lower level must always be as short a term as possible. Then there’s the socialist outlook that has proven to be far more deadly. As Rahm Emanuel reminded us, "Never let a crisis go to waste." We don't need totalitarian or globalist solutions that destroy us worse than the disease.
Jerry Todd, Bakersfield