I recently read Eric Slagle’s Community Voices, and I could not agree more ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Protect our small businesses from litigation," June 11). As a resident of Bakersfield, I have seen small businesses everywhere scrambling to reopen, put safety precautions in place, and bring employees back to work. These hardworking individuals have been through enough and do not deserve to be sued.
I know how thankful I am to be able to shop again and visit some of my favorite places as California begins to reopen, and I have seen just how much work small business owners are putting into their efforts to keep customers safe. The small businesses that were lucky enough to survive the lockdown need protection from anyone filing a ridiculous claim that could jeopardize one’s business or employees’ jobs with a lawsuit. We will undo all the progress we’ve made if businesses begin shutting down left and right because they don’t have enough money to afford the costs of fighting these lawsuits. California needs its small businesses now more than ever.
Nick Hastin, Bakersfield