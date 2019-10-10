California is intent on economically devastating Kern County by reducing the amount of water for agriculture and destroying the oil industry, with no plan for any other job creation here. Nuclear power production is a zero carbon alternative to oil and gas and could help replace lost jobs if the state will permit it.
France gets more than 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear plants and recycles the fuel. The Nuclear Energy Institute notes that new designs will be able to do a lot more than just provide power such as producing heat for industrial processes and assisting in hydrogen production. Newer reactors are simpler to reduce costs and are safer and more efficient than old reactors. We need nuclear power for Kern County.
If the state insists on wreaking havoc on us without supporting new industry like nuclear power production to replace the jobs it destroys, maybe the people of Kern should start considering secession.
Elaine Fleeman, Bakersfield