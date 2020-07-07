Everybody is overly touchy right now. America cannot erase its past, but, we can understand the issues back then and learn from them. Destroying statues at will is not the way.
Crowds are demanding police departments be defunded. We need our police and deputies to keep the peace and protect our citizens. There are a few rotten apples in the whole bunch. Yes, retraining is important.
Citizens are buying guns at an all-time high now. They are also demanding fewer law enforcement officers. Does that make sense to you? It doesn’t to me.
Emotions are running high. People are not thinking clearly. One moment of anger or hurt feelings, someone pulls out a gun and someone else is dead. Homicide rates are going to soar. Gangs are more active, too. We need to cool down, face the issues together without violence and reach solutions. Remember the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, among others. Let God guide us all together to nonviolent solutions.
Linda Jones, Bakersfield