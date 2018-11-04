The Kern Community College District has grown so much larger than when I worked there as a teacher. We need qualified people who know how to manage the multi campuses, huge budgets, egos and who have vision for the potential that lie ahead.
Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg is the best administrator I have ever worked with. Period. I have known her for many years, first when I was a faculty member at Bakersfield College, then Department Chair, finally I retired as Chair of the Fine Arts Division. She is extremely honest, compassionate, but not afraid to say no, as I learned many times, and is always prepared with her opinions because she does her homework. She is a creative thinker who thinks outside the box. She has worked as faculty, division chair, dean and retired as vice president of Bakersfield College. She even served as acting president. She knows how the colleges and the district work. Top it off with the fact that she is a truly fine human being.
I am grateful Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg is running for KCCD Trustee because we need her integrity and keen creative mind on the Board of Trustees.
Hank Webb, Bakersfield