At the age of 76, I read the obituaries every day. One thing I look at is the ages of those who have died, hoping they are older than me. The other is the name of the person, trying to note if I had them as one of my students at Foothill High School or Centennial High School.
I came across the name of Pat McClure. She was not one of my former students. She was older than me (96). But I remember her as a mother of two of my students, Grace and Tom McClure. Grace was in my government class and also on the girls volleyball team I coached. What she didn’t have in skill on the volleyball court she made up with heart. Her persistence on the court, in both practice and the game, was noted by all. Tom was also in my class and on the basketball team. He played hard but spent more time on the bench. However, this did not reduce his love of the sport.
I mention Pat’s two children because they were products of her attitude and belief in the good of humans. I would see Pat daily in my class as she was an aide for some of my students who were also enrolled in special education classes. She helped them understand an assignment in the same manner she raised her children, with confidence and support. Today, we call these students ones with "special needs." Pat would rather call them "special," ones we should enjoy, and ones that teachers need.
Pat was the most gracious person I have ever met in 37 years of teaching. She taught me the importance of respecting all students as humans, with both attributes and flaws.
Her funeral service is this Thursday. And since I will be out of town, I thought this letter would be my message to her legacy, to a great family. Our world needs more people like Pat.
Harry Love, Bakersfield