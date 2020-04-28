Be honest and confess, along with me, that we frequently say to ourselves or others something similar to “can you believe what that person just said?”
Well, I confess that I cannot believe that our president suggested that we might consider disinfectant injections as a way to protect ourselves from COVID-19. The president’s idiotic remarks at Thursday’s press briefing were beyond belief.
In addition to his dangerous and erroneous pronouncements, we also had two local doctors making irresponsible claims about COVID-19 ("Two Bakersfield doctors cite their testing data to urge reopening," April 23). If they have a theory about the virus being no worse than the flu, the responsible approach to proving that theory is using scientific methods and procedures to verify their assumptions before concluding that we can stop social distancing and reopen the economy.
I applaud the knowledgeable experts who have called out the president and these doctors. Solid scientific research that leads to logical and verifiable results is essential for us to be able to fight and overcome this pandemic. Remember what our parents told us repeatedly? Think before you speak and use your common sense. We need clarity and truth. Anything less is idiotic and irresponsible.
David George, Bakersfield