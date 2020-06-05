As a white guy in America, awarded all the privileges thereto, I feel an incredible burden of guilt, shame and sadness over the callous and sadistic murder of George Floyd last week at the hands of racist cops. This wanton and deliberate murder of yet another unarmed, cooperative and already-restrained (handcuffed) black man, over some frivolous claim, is just another in a long list of senseless and brutal acts doled out by racist white men towards African Americans over the past 400 years.
I fear for the future of race relations and civility in our country, and believe that at the heart of this problem is our nation's unwillingness to atone for, or even acknowledge, our "original sins" of both Native American genocide and slavery that we committed in our early history. Both of these groups have continued to be oppressed, disenfranchised and denied anything approaching equality, justice and equal opportunity in education, housing and employment to this day.
Of course, when our "Commander in Tweet" spews a constant "toxic pablum" of hatred and racist comments (e.g., the Central Park 5, Birtherism, the Charlottesville comments, the Colin Kaepernick comments, etc.), it only acts to throw gasoline on the fire. Not to mention, when he told a large rally of police officers to "rough up" suspects during arrests.
We desperately need sweeping police, criminal justice and prison reforms implemented across this country soon, and equal opportunities for all, before it's too late. And in November, let's vote the racist bum out of office.
Richard Thesken, Bakersfield