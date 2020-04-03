In the midst of this health crisis, I am deeply concerned about the lack of direct government action to support in-home care providers, seniors and people with disabilities.
I have been an IHSS provider for almost a decade, caring for members of my family with serious health issues. Even before the pandemic, IHSS caregivers worked long, unpredictable hours for low pay. Now, we suddenly find ourselves at the front lines of this crisis with only one day of sick leave, working to protect our state’s most vulnerable with no access to sanitation supplies, no backup providers to care for our clients if we become ill, and paid just $13 an hour. We cannot work remotely or practice social distancing — our clients need us, and without us they could die.
Hundreds of thousands of people are in danger, and the state and county must act now to address this situation. IHSS caregivers need access to sanitation supplies, adequate wages, sick leave and to keep getting paid if our client becomes hospitalized or needs to quarantine. And we need to know our clients will receive backup care if we become sick. These steps will keep us safe and allow our clients to receive the care they depend on.
Wymon Johnson, Bakersfield