Should we impeach President Trump? I say no, why waste the time and money when he will be up for re-election before any congressional committee could even agree on doing anything. We just need to make sure that there is someone better to vote in.
I admit that I voted for Trump, and I am not sorry I did, but it was not because I thought he was a God-fearing man or that he was going to save us all or that he would make a good president. I voted for him because there was no way I would have voted for Mrs. Clinton. My vote was against her, not for Trump. When you have to choose to vote between bad or worse, we all lose, and it is my opinion, which is not worth much and is just my opinion, Trump was not as bad as Mrs. Clinton. I would vote the same way today.
I agree that Trump is not very good at addressing the public. He should keep his mouth shut more and stay off Twitter, and the rest of you should have better things to do than wait to read the next stupid thing he writes on there just to get attention. He is like the child that behaves badly to get attention from his parents.
Ray Leon Shankle Jr, Bakersfield