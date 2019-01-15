The cats in Hart Park are there because people illegally dump them. Numerous other animals are dumped that either wind up dying from disease or injuries.
Pets are a luxury and many people are not prepared for the costs of caring for animals, so they throw the pet out like a piece of trash. The solution is requiring the spaying or neutering of all pets unless they are in a licensed breeding facility. Altering pets also decreases the incidence of some cancers.
KCAS has done a commendable job of trying to find permanent situations for the ones that wind up in the shelter, but they have an almost impossible job as people continue to dump pets and permit them to reproduce. Every year KCAS has hundreds of kittens and puppies for which they have to try to find permanent situations.
World Spay Day is Feb. 26. I urge everyone to get their pets altered and not create more problems for which taxpayers must pay. I urge the city and county to enact a mandatory spay/neuter law so we don't have to keep shoveling out money for the consequences of irresponsibility.
Elaine Fleeman, Bakersfield