Recently, President Trump ignored reports that Russia had paid bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. He called the tens of thousands of American soldiers who had died in war “suckers” and “losers.” What type of a man does this? Those men and women gave their lives so that I could write this letter and, agree or not, you could read it. We all owe them our deepest respect and gratitude.
Now we find out that Trump knew in early February how bad COVID-19 was and how it was transmitted. It’s not speculation. It’s not fake news. We found out through his own recorded words. However, instead of taking the problem on head first, he has continually lied about it, saying information about it was a hoax. He suggested that it would simply go away “like a miracle.” All lies and more lies.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield