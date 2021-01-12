I concur with all the letters written in Friday’s opinion section regarding the horrific event that took place in Washington (“Letter to the Editor: As you sow, so shall you reap,” “Letter to the Editor: Horrific display,” “Letter to the Editor: Sedition” and “Letter to the Editor: Shame, shame, shame”). Many who are moral and ethical support Trump even though fully aware he is without scruples. The politicians, because it is expedient for them to be elected, stay in office and keep the benefits the common citizenry do not have, and others because they think it will help them financially. Many only watch and listen to media that is slanted to their point of view, therefore hearing, believing and repeating propaganda. Couples, families and friends have serious relationship issues as a result of this divisiveness. The two major parties have become extreme to the point that important legislation is not dealt with in a timely manner.
For our country to survive, regain self-respect and respect in the eyes of the world, we must get back to the facts, have open minds and compromise. In order for this to happen, we need a centrist party!
Joan J. Curtis, Bakersfield