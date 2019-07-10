Stephen Pelz’s recent piece (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Myths associated with homelessness,” July 7) cogently deals with the reality that Bakersfield, along with every other city and town of any considerable size in our nation, is experiencing in regards to homelessness. Pelz details and dispels popularly-held myths regarding the problem locally and illustrates the efforts that are succeeding to bring this issue to a happy conclusion. In addition to transitioning people who are currently on the streets into adequate housing permanently, he emphasizes the element of prevention, and that it is “…to help our brothers and sisters who are suffering.”
Yet, that last bit is what we all too often tend to forget. I completely understand the frustration of our friends Dick Taylor and Richard Beene, who have both voiced serious concerns. The very public behavior, and misbehavior, of those living on the streets is, indeed, frustrating and painful to witness. It does no good, however, to demonize the problem, nor to make suppositions as to why people are living on the streets. Rather, the focus is a human problem – one that, as Pelz observes, involves our brothers and sisters. It involves our mothers and fathers. It involves our sons and daughters. It involves our aunts and uncles, grandparents, cousins, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Each of whom, to one degree or another, are not fulfilling their hopes and dreams, are not reaching their life goals, and are not realizing their full potential. And beyond these failures of personal fulfillment is the cost to our broader society in terms of unfulfilled potential and contributions to our communities, states and to our nation.
Just as we recognize that we cannot afford to miss out on the contributions of women to society, nor those of people of color, those belonging to religious minorities and regardless of national origin, so too must we value and do everything in our power to lift up, restore, and empower those homeless that are among the most vulnerable in our country.
Peter Wonderly, Vancouver, Wash.