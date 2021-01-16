There has been a large void in American leadership for the last four painful years. What's been missing? Integrity.
The president's childish style of governance by bluster and bullying via tweet is neither strength nor leadership. Far too many Republicans have curiously looked the other way in silent hypocrisy. Traditional conservatism has morphed into a form of radical right. Rather than acting as the dignified leader of the free world, our president's fragile ego and non-stop conspiracy mongering have emboldened the worst impulses of human nature: bias, hate, greed and violence. The president's base readily accepts every alternate reality and falsehood without question, as if they are members of a cult. America has suffered enough damage.
Let's stop debating who the real patriots are, act like Americans and find common ground. Enjoying our freedoms and rights comes with a price — personal responsibility and acting with integrity.
Georgette Theotig, Tehachapi