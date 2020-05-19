We get what we deserve. When we elected Donald Trump to be our president, his only qualifications for the job were:
- He was a television personality with high rating
- He had driven several companies to bankruptcy
- He was good at stealing the media spotlight from other Republican candidates
- He was lacking all moral decency.
So now we have presidential leadership without any substance. A president more concerned with his ratings than national security. A president who is driving the country into bankruptcy. A president who has no empathy for those who are sick and dying or their family members.
At a time of national crisis when we need a president on the scale of Lincoln, Roosevelt or Reagan, we have one equivalent to Bozo the Clown. But then again, we did elect him.
Adolph Wirth, Bakersfield