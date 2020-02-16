The headline on Sunday's Editorial ("Bakersfield Council: Don’t stumble on your ‘fresh start’," Feb. 9) borders on fake news since the body of the editorial contradicts it. The editorial, in fact, suggests that a committee should be formed to review the city charter for reasonable changes. The fear and paranoia of The Californian of having the council and citizenry even review a 100 year old city charter seems really uncalled for. The council has an obligation to do what is best for the city that Bakersfield has grown into. It seems unimaginable that what was appropriate for a tiny city over 100 years ago is appropriate for a very large California city today. We should not be afraid of voices that fear change.
The Californian arrogantly believes it must provide unsolicited parental advice to the council to not be reckless about changing the city charter should we even decide to review it. Clearly The Californian assumes we are a bunch of dolts that need a schoolmarm to supervise us. Have we really been so reckless in our decisions (such as allowing voters to vote on Measure N, or acquiring a portion of Calcot's East Brundage property to provide the homeless some shelter) to be labeled “giddy“ when one council member raises a legitimate issue.
Thank you, Councilman Chris Parlier, for adhering to your responsibility to have us take on difficult issues, as we should, rather than preserve the status quo for those who fear even a discussion about change.
Bruce Freeman, Ward 5 Councilman