I am a law abiding gun owner. I don't possess a 50 caliber machine gun, howitzer, rocket launcher, hand grenades, land mines or a mini nuclear device. Why? As I said, I am a law abiding gun owner and those devices are illegal. So as a law abiding gun owner, why shouldn't I be able to own a semi-automatic firearm, but the government can?
A recent letter writer says ("Letter to the Editor: Let's amend an amendment," Feb. 18) we need to amend the Second Amendment to align our laws to gun regulations in Australia and Japan. That basically means banning guns. They state that the Founding Fathers had no concept of modern weapons. They had no concept of automobiles either, perhaps we should ban those to stop drunk driving?
The safety of our schoolchildren and the general population is not threatened by the Second Amendment. We have laws against murder, armed robbery, car jacking and felons in possession of firearms. When the Founding Fathers introduced the Second Amendment, kids weren't sitting around playing "Call of Duty" or "Grand Theft Auto." If you killed someone, robbed a bank or stole a horse, you were invited to a neck tie party in the town square.
Frank Simon, Bakersfield