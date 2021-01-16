We didn’t see it coming? There were signs from the very beginning: mean-spiritedness, pettiness, small-mindedness, self-aggrandizement, misuse of power, vindictiveness heartlessness, intimidation, corruption, instability and gross denial of truth. Oh, we saw it coming; we just widened our parameters of acceptance with each new abuse.
His unending declarations of a fraudulent election put us where we are right now. He went to Alamo, Texas, to talk about the wall? And not about the attack on our government, the plans for attacks on all U.S. capitols during Biden’s inauguration, the disquiet of the citizens? Where he should be going is to jail for inciting the assault on our temple of democracy and our duly elected representatives. I am horrified that everyone isn’t horrified.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield